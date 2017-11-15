Bruins' David Krejci: Out Wednesday, but probable for Thursday

Krejci (back) won't play Wednesday night against the Ducks.

On the plus side, coach Bruce Cassidy noted that while Krejci is out Wednesday, he considers the veteran pivot probable for Thursday's contest against the Kings. Given that Krejci hasn't played since Oct. 19, it would have been less than optimal to roll him out on back-to-back days, but his looming return is a bit of good news for the B's, whose forward ranks are currently taxed due to a rash of injuries. In the six games he has suited up for this season, Krejci has logged one goal and five helpers.