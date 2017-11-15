Bruins' David Krejci: Out Wednesday, but probable for Thursday
Krejci (back) won't play Wednesday night against the Ducks.
On the plus side, coach Bruce Cassidy noted that while Krejci is out Wednesday, he considers the veteran pivot probable for Thursday's contest against the Kings. Given that Krejci hasn't played since Oct. 19, it would have been less than optimal to roll him out on back-to-back days, but his looming return is a bit of good news for the B's, whose forward ranks are currently taxed due to a rash of injuries. In the six games he has suited up for this season, Krejci has logged one goal and five helpers.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...