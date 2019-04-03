Bruins' David Krejci: Picks two apples
Krejci collected two assists during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
He now has multi-assist games in three of his last four and is only two points away from tying his career-high of 73. With Jake DeBrusk's growing consistency and the addition of Karson Kuhlman on Krejci's right wing, the second line has become a legitimate scoring threat behind the Bruins' dominating first unit.
