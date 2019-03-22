Bruins' David Krejci: Picks up another assist

Krejci tallied an assist on the empty-net goal during Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Devils.

There's no slowing down Krejci this season as he has picked up nine points in 10 games during the month of March. With 45 assists through 74 games already, the 32-year-old is on the way to his third 50-assist season. He has also added 19 goals for a total of 64 points.