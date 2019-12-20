Play

Bruins' David Krejci: Picks up helper on power play

Krejci recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Islanders.

It was Krejci's first point on the man advantage in nine games and it came off a Torey Krug blast while the Bruins skated five on three. Unsurprisingly, Krejci has seen his numbers dip since moving away from the first line -- he has only three points in his last eight games.

