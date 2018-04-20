Bruins' David Krejci: Picks up helper
Krejci garnered an assist in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Toronto.
With his tally, Krejci now has four points in the playoffs, along with four PIM, five shots and three blocks. Slightly concerning for fantasy owners, the center logged a mere 13:07 of ice time in Game 4 -- his lowest total for the season, barring a Oct. 19 outing in which he left the game due to injury. With Patrice Bergeron sidelined, the expectation would be that Krejci would've taken on an expanded role; rather than a reduced one.
