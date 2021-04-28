Krejci scored a goal on four shots and added an assist to go with two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Krejci's late-season resurgence continued when he broke a scoreless tie with 1:50 left in the second period, walking around a Pittsburgh defenseman and driving a backhander past netminder Tristan Jarry. He also drew an assist on Taylor Hall's insurance goal in the third period. Krejci has hit the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, picking up five goals and four assists during that stretch.