Bruins' David Krejci: Picks up two points Wednesday
Krejci scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Since returning to action from a lower-body injury seven games ago, Krejci has tallied three goals and four assists, giving the Bruins solid production on their second line behind the red-hot duo of Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Krejci now has 21 points in 25 games on the season, and if he can stay on the ice he should be headed for a strong second half.
