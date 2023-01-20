Krejci delivered two assists Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Rangers.

His first-period slap shot was deflected by Pavel Zacha in the slot to open the scoring. He then picked up a helper early in the third when he sprung Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton on a 2-on-1. Krejci has assists in three straight contests (six) and 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 40 games overall.