Krejci delivered two assists Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Rangers.
His first-period slap shot was deflected by Pavel Zacha in the slot to open the scoring. He then picked up a helper early in the third when he sprung Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton on a 2-on-1. Krejci has assists in three straight contests (six) and 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 40 games overall.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Shines in 1,000th career game•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Serves up three-point effort•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Five points in last four games•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Two points against Jackets•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to play Thursday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday•