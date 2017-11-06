Bruins' David Krejci: Placed on injured reserve

Krejci (back) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Earlier Monday is was announced Krejci would be out this week, but this news takes things to another level. Back injuries are tricky, so it may be a while before we see Krejci again.

