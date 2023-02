Krejci logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Krejci earned his 30th assist of the season when he set up Pavel Zacha's second goal of the game. The last year Krejci played and didn't reach 30 helpers was when he had 27 in 64 contests in 2017-18. The 36-year-old center has 42 points, 70 shots on net, 31 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 46 outings this season.