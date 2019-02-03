Bruins' David Krejci: Pockets lone goal

Krejci scored the only goal of Sunday's 1-0 win over Washington.

Boston managed 39 shots on net, but Krejci's score halfway through the second period proved to be all the team needed. The 13-year Bruins veteran has 11 goals and 41 points through 52 games. He's currently on pace for his first 60-point campaign since the 2015-16 season.

