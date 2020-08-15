Krejci picked up two assists Saturday, one on the power play, as the Bruins downed the Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 3 of their first-round series.

He notched the secondary assist on Charlie Coyle's goal to open the scoring in the second period, then dumped the puck down the ice inside the final minute and watched Brad Marchand beat the Carolina defense to it for an empty netter. Krejci has a four-game point streak going during which he's recorded two goals and four helpers, and he'll look to stay hot Monday in Game 4.