Bruins' David Krejci: Possible for season opener

According to general manager Don Sweeney, Krejci is considered "possible" for Thursday's regular-season opener against Dallas, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Krejci wore a non-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, but if he's able to start taking contact during Wednesday's on-ice session or Thursday's morning skate, he'll be on track to draw into the lineup against the Stars. Another update on the veteran pivot's status will undoubtedly surface ahead of Boston's season opener.