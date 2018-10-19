Bruins' David Krejci: Pots first goal of the season in loss
Krejci opened the scoring with his first goal of the season during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers on Thursday.
Outside of the three-headed monster that is the Bruins first line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrnak, Bruins forwards have struggled to add to the offense. Krejci (six points) is the only other forward to have more than two points on the team. The Bruins are going to need Krejci's linemates to shake off the rust if they hope to add scoring depth to the team.
