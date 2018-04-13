Bruins' David Krejci: Pots first goal since mid-March in playoff opener

Krejci had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-1 Game 1 win over Toronto.

Krejci's tally with 8:31 left in the third completed the scoring, and that goal was preceded by a helper on David Backes' game-winning goal early in the middle frame. The Czech center hadn't lit the lamp since March 19, but that cold spell's in the rearview mirror now.