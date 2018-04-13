Bruins' David Krejci: Pots first goal since mid-March in playoff opener
Krejci had a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-1 Game 1 win over Toronto.
Krejci's tally with 8:31 left in the third completed the scoring, and that goal was preceded by a helper on David Backes' game-winning goal early in the middle frame. The Czech center hadn't lit the lamp since March 19, but that cold spell's in the rearview mirror now.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Factors into three scoring plays•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Has tickled twine five times in last five games•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Records hat trick against Pens•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Scores winner with 1:04 remaining•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Tallies goal in Thursday's win•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...