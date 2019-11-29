Bruins' David Krejci: Pots OT game-winner

Krejci scored the overtime game-winner and added an assist in Friday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

With David Pastrnak drawing defensive attention from two Blueshirts plus Henrik Lundqvist, Krejci found himself wide open in the slot for Pastrnak's pass and didn't miss the yawning cage. Krejci has three goals and eight points in the last six games while spending time on the top line in place of Patrice Bergeron (lower body), but he'll get bumped down the depth chart once Bergeron is healthy.