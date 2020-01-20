Bruins' David Krejci: Practices with non-contact jersey
Krejci (upper body) sported a non-contact jersey during practice Monday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Krejci is progressing, but he's still iffy for Tuesday night's game against Vegas. With the Bruins' next outing after that not until Jan. 31, there's a solid chance the team will elect to give the center the added healing time the upcoming schedule break would afford him. In the meantime, Charlie Coyle is centering Boston's second line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.