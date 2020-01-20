Bruins' David Krejci: Practices with non-contact jersey

Krejci (upper body) sported a non-contact jersey during practice Monday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Krejci is progressing, but he's still iffy for Tuesday night's game against Vegas. With the Bruins' next outing after that not until Jan. 31, there's a solid chance the team will elect to give the center the added healing time the upcoming schedule break would afford him. In the meantime, Charlie Coyle is centering Boston's second line.