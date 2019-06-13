Bruins' David Krejci: Produces helper
Krejci managed an assist and two shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 7.
Krejci went scoreless over the first five games of the Stanley Cup Finals before producing an assist in each of the last two games. The center ends the playoffs with four goals and 16 points in 24 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...