Krejci scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Krejci snapped a nine-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The 36-year-old center still had five helpers between his goals, and he added another assist when he set up a David Pastrnak goal in the middle frame Thursday. Krejci is up to 46 points through 52 contests, his best output since he posted 73 points in 81 games in 2018-19. He's added 83 shots on net and a plus-18 rating in a second-line role.