Krejci collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild.

After helping set up David Pastrnak in the first period, Krejci was in on Taylor Hall's game-winner with the man advantage with less than 11 seconds left in OT. Krejci is up to two goals and seven points through six games to begin the season, as the trio has shown tremendous chemistry together so far.