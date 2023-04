Krejci (upper body) is "50/50" for Game 4 against the Panthers on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Krejci was a late scratch after taking part in warmups Friday and his timeline is still unclear at the moment. The veteran forward averaged 20:12 of ice time with a minus-3 rating in the first two games of the series. Barring another update, he'll likely be considered a game-time decision for Sunday.