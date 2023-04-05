Krejci (lower body) will be questionable against Toronto on Thursday despite skating with the team Wednesday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Krejci's return to practice originally seemed to indicate he would be ready to return versus the Maple Leafs but the center was unable to complete the full session due to some lingering injury concerns. If Krejci is unable to suit up Thursday, it would likely see Tyler Bertuzzi elevated to a second-line role while Pavel Zacha moves to the center position.