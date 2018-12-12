Bruins' David Krejci: Racking up assists
Krejci recorded three assists in a 4-3 victory against the Coyotes on Tuesday.
The goals have been hard to come by for Krejci, but the helpers just keep on coming. That's 22 putting him just five behind his assist total from 2017-18. If he was posting his normal shooting percentage, Krejci would be a point per game guy right now, but his shooting percentage is its lowest since 2010-11. For that reason, owners are "settling" for four goals and 26 points in 31 contests.
