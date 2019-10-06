Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to make season debut
Krejci (lower body) is on the ice for warmups Saturday in Arizona, suggesting he'll suit up for the game, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Krejci missed his team's opener Thursday, but he's healthy enough to return for the second game. The veteran pivot will slide back into his usual second-line role, in which Krejci racked up 73 points last season, tying a career high he had set a decade earlier.
