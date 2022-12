Krejci (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday against LA, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Krejci was centering Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak at practice. Krejci has missed the two games and had been hot, with points in nine of his previous 10 games. Krejci has eight goals and 21 points in 23 games this season, including two goals and nine points on the power play.