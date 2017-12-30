Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to return Saturday
Krejci (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Senators, Alex Kraemer of NESN reports.
Krejci will return to a top-six role Saturday, centering Ryan Spooner and Jake DeBrusk on the Bruins' second line. The 31-year-old pivot's owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups immediately, as he's been highly productive when healthy this season, notching five goals and 14 points in 18 contests.
