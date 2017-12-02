Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to return Saturday
Krejci (back) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Krejci will return to a top-six role Saturday after missing one game due to a back injury, centering Ryan Spooner and Anders Bjork on the Bruins' second line. The veteran pivot has notched three goals and nine points in 11 games this season.
