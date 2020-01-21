Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to rock

Krejci (upper body) will suit up in Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Krejci was originally listed as a game-time decision but will re-join the lineup after missing the last two games. He'll be a major boost for the Bruins' offense, as the veteran has racked up 32 points in 41 games this campaign. The 33-year-old is expected to center the third line between Danton Heinen and Karson Kuhlman.