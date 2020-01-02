Bruins' David Krejci: Ready to roll Thursday

Krejci (lower body) will rejoin the action Thursday versus the Blue Jackets.

Krejci will ultimately miss just one game because of the lower-body issue and should get back to business Thursday in his usual spot among the top six and on the power play. The veteran pivot has displayed no signs of slowing down in 2019-20, collecting 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists), and a plus-16 rating over 34 games.