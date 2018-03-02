Bruins' David Krejci: Records hat trick against Pens

Krejci recorded a hat trick in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins, including two goals on the power play.

Krejci lit the lamp on each of his three shots. He scored at even strength for the first of Boston's five first-period goals, then struck twice with the extra man in the second. This was an unexpected breakout performance for a player that had just three goals and three assists over his previous 16 games.