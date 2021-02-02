Krejci notched an assist in 18:41 worth of ice time in Monday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Krejci, who logged 3:52 worth of power-play ice time in the contest, now has seven assists (including four in man-advantage situations) through nine games to date. The playmaking pivot has taken 18 shots in that span and it's only a matter of time before one goes in for him. Though Krejci has been a steady presence on the Bruins' second line this season, he's worked with a variety of linemates due to injuries to Ondrej Kase (upper body) and Jake DeBrusk (lower body). On Monday, Krejci's wingers were Nick Ritchie and Craig Smith.