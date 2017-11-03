Bruins' David Krejci: Remains sidelined

Krejci (back) won't play Saturday against the Capitals.

While Krejci has been ruled out for Saturday's contest, he will be re-assessed on Monday in advance of the Bruins' tilt that evening against the Wild. Patrice Bergeron, Riley Nash, Jordan Szwarz and Sean Kuraly are slated to man the middle for the Bruins on Saturday, with Krejci, Ryan Spooner and David Backes all unavailable.