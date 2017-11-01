Bruins' David Krejci: Remains sidelined Wednesday

Krejci (back) did not practice Wednesday.

Krejci thus looks iffy for Thursday's game against Vegas and with Ryan Spooner still out and David Backes now facing an extended absence, the Bruins' depth at center is being challenged. Based on Wednesday's practice, the B's pivots heading into their contest against the Golden Knights could be Patrice Bergeron, Riley Nash, Jordan Szwarz and Sean Kuraly.

