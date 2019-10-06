Bruins' David Krejci: Returns from injury Saturday
Krejci (lower body) made his season debut with one shot on goal in Boston's 1-0 win over Arizona on Saturday.
Krejci, who was a game-time decision, was not much of a factor in the scoresheet but it was good to see him back after missing the season opener with an injury that had plagued him in the preseason. The 33-year-old matched his career high with 73 points in 2018-19 and hit the 20-goal mark for the second time in three years.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.