Bruins' David Krejci: Returns from injury Saturday

Krejci (lower body) made his season debut with one shot on goal in Boston's 1-0 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Krejci, who was a game-time decision, was not much of a factor in the scoresheet but it was good to see him back after missing the season opener with an injury that had plagued him in the preseason. The 33-year-old matched his career high with 73 points in 2018-19 and hit the 20-goal mark for the second time in three years.