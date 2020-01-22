Bruins' David Krejci: Returns to lineup in style

Krejci (upper body) scored the game-winning goal on his lone shot of the game and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

The 33-year-old missed Boston's previous two games but made an immediate impact in his first game back. He set up Jeremy Lauzon's first goal of the season in the first period, the scored the game's decisive goal with 7:42 remaining in regulation. Krejci has four goals and six points in his last six games and is up to 12 goals and 34 points in 42 games for the season.