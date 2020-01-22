Bruins' David Krejci: Returns to lineup in style
Krejci (upper body) scored the game-winning goal on his lone shot of the game and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Vegas.
The 33-year-old missed Boston's previous two games but made an immediate impact in his first game back. He set up Jeremy Lauzon's first goal of the season in the first period, the scored the game's decisive goal with 7:42 remaining in regulation. Krejci has four goals and six points in his last six games and is up to 12 goals and 34 points in 42 games for the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.