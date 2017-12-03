Bruins' David Krejci: Returns to lineup

Krejci (back) logged 15:45 worth of ice time in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Krejci returned to action after missing one contest and slid back into his top six/power play role up front for the Bruins, who are slowly getting healthier as a team. Through 12 games overall, Krejci has logged three goals and nine points, and he's certainly capable of providing consistent offense for Boston going forward, assuming his health.