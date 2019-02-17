Bruins' David Krejci: Riding three-game point streak

Krejci picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Krejci now has six points over his last three games, and 49 points from 59 games for the season. He also had four shots on goal and went plus-2 in the contest. Krejci has been a reliable point producer for the Bruins' 16th-ranked offense, functioning as their second-line center.