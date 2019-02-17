Bruins' David Krejci: Riding three-game point streak
Krejci picked up a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Krejci now has six points over his last three games, and 49 points from 59 games for the season. He also had four shots on goal and went plus-2 in the contest. Krejci has been a reliable point producer for the Bruins' 16th-ranked offense, functioning as their second-line center.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...