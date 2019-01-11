Bruins' David Krejci: Rockets home goal

Krejci scored his eighth goal of the season during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Goals have been rare for Krejci this season, as he is on pace to score 15 -- his fewest amount in a full season since he scored 13 in the 2010-11 season. Despite that he has still been successful offensively, posting 34 points in 44 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories