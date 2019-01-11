Bruins' David Krejci: Rockets home goal
Krejci scored his eighth goal of the season during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Capitals.
Goals have been rare for Krejci this season, as he is on pace to score 15 -- his fewest amount in a full season since he scored 13 in the 2010-11 season. Despite that he has still been successful offensively, posting 34 points in 44 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...