Krejci (upper body) won't travel with the Bruins for Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Krejci exited Thursday's contest with the injury, and he won't be with the Bruins as they begin a road trip. He could still join them on the road later. His next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Penguins.
More News
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Provides two helpers Saturday•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Makes triumphant return•
-
Bruins' David Krejci: Heading back to Beantown•
-
David Krejci: Won't return to NHL this year•
-
David Krejci: Plans to play full season in Czech Republic•