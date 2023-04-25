Krejci (upper body) won't be available for Game 5 against Florida on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Krejci will miss his third consecutive contest after being a late scratch ahead of Game 3 last Friday. He has picked up one assist and four shots on goal this postseason. Head coach Jim Montgomery said Tuesday that Krejci is "progressing well," and could be ready to play in Game 6 on Friday. Of course, Boston currently leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, so a sixth contest may not be necessary.