Bruins' David Krejci: Ruled out for Sunday

Krejci (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Krejci will miss a second straight game, so Charlie Coyle has been bumped up to the second-line center role. The 33-year-old Krejci is still considered day-to-day. His loss is a big one, however, as he's stacked up 32 points over 41 games.