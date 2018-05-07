Bruins' David Krejci: Scores lone goal for Bruins in Game 5

Krejci scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 5.

The first-period tally was Krejci's first goal since Game 2 of the Bruins' opening-round series against the Leafs. The 32-year-old wraps up his postseason with three goals and 10 points in 12 games, a much better scoring pace than the 17 goals and 44 points he managed during 64 regular-season contests, but coming up big in the playoffs is nothing new for Krejci.