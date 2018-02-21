Bruins' David Krejci: Scores winner with 1:04 remaining

Krejci scored the game-winning goal with 1:04 remaining Tuesday against Edmonton.

The second-line center took a feed from Danton Heinen in front and beat Cam Talbot to complete a third-period comeback. It was just the first appearance on the scoresheet in seven games for Krejci, who is sitting on 11 goals and 28 points in 40 games. Krejci is a reliable fantasy player, but had been going through a tough stretch, so look for this goal to set him back on the right track.