Krejci scored a goal and an assist with five hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5.

Krejci pulled the Bruins even with 2:33 left in regulation when an errant puck deflected to him on the doorstep and he deposited it into a wide-open net. It was his first goal of the series and fourth of the playoffs. Krejci also set up David Pastrnak's second-period power-play goal and supplied five hits. The 34-year-old had 12 points in 13 playoff games after a 43-point regular season.