Krejci scored a goal on two shots, supplied two assists and went plus-4 in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Krejci was involved in three of the Bruins' first four goals across the first two periods. The veteran center has recorded a goal and four helpers with a plus-9 rating over his last five games as he continues to thrive in a second-line role. For the season, he's up to 11 tallies, 20 assists, 55 shots on net and a plus-9 rating in 35 appearances.