Krejci is on track to play Thursday night against the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Along with David Pastrnak and Craig Smith, Krejci was removed from the COVID list and practiced Wednesday. That sets the stage for him to center the Bruins' second line Thursday, flanked by Nick Ritchie and Smith. In Krejci's last outing (March 18), he recorded three assists in Boston's 4-1 win over Buffalo.