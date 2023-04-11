Krejci (lower body) will not suit up for the Bruins' last two regular season contests, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports Tuesday.

Krejci could still be an option when the postseason starts back up, though he hasn't been officially cleared to return. During the 2022-23 campaign, the veteran center garnered 16 goals and 40 assists in 70 games, getting back over the 50-point threshold for the first time since 2018-19. If he does return for Game 1 of the playoffs, Krejci figures to slot into a second-line role that will allow Pavel Zacha to move back to the wing.