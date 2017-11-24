Bruins' David Krejci: Shakes off rust in win

Krejci scored for the first time since Oct. 19 with a goal and an assist Friday in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

While Krejci missed 11 games following his two-point night on Oct. 19 against Vancouver, he also failed to score in his first three games back before punishing Pittsburgh. If he's back on form, the Bruins and fantasy owners will gain a solid weapon on offense. He should be rostered, but it might be wise to temper expectations when starting him until he proves he's consistently back to form.