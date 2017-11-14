Bruins' David Krejci: Sheds non-contact jersey Tuesday
Krejci (back) participated in Tuesday's practice in Anaheim without a non-contact jersey, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
Another day, another step in the right direction for Krejci. The Czech pivot's ability to take contact makes his potential return to the lineup for Wednesday night's contest against the Ducks all the more likely, but an official judgement on his status probably won't come until the day of the game, if not hours or minutes beforehand.
