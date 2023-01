Krejci collected three assists in Monday's 6-0 win over the Flyers.

Playing in his 1,000th career NHL game, the 36-year-old helped set up David Pastrnak for the afternoon's first goal then had a hand in both of Pavel Zacha's tallies. Krejci has two three-point performances in the last four games, and in 15 contests since returning from a minor lower-body injury in mid-December he's racked up three goals and 13 points.